Amber Alert issued for Bridgeport child following stabbing

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Connecticut State Police)
(Image: Connecticut State Police)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say they are searching for 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez, after she was believed to have been taken from the scene of a stabbing at her home in Bridgeport on Friday morning.

Bridgeport police say they responded to 69 Greenwood Street around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, where they say two people were stabbed.

Just after 4:30 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued, and area agencies immediately began looking for 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez.

Aylin may be with her father, Oscar Hernandez, who police say fled their Hernandez Street home following the stabbing.

One stabbing victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in critical condition, according to police. There is no word yet on the second victim.

Police say the two may be traveling in a silver or grey Hyundai Elantra, although it isn’t clear where the two were last seen, or what Aylin may be wearing.

Aylin is roughly 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, according to police, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Aylin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away.

News 8 has a crew en route. Stay tuned for updates.

