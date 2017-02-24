State Trooper saves man from jumping off Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Trooper risked his life Friday night to save a man about to jump from the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge.

Just before 5:30 p.m., police responded to the southbound side of I-95 on the Q Bridge for a report of a man threatening to jump off the bridge. When police got there, they say the man was on the opposite side of the safety barrier. Troopers tried to convince the man to come to safety, but he refused and moved closer to the edge.

Then, a trooper ran to the man, jumped over the wall and grabbed him. The trooper held the man against the bridge as other troopers and New Haven police and fire officials pulled him back over the wall to safety.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police say the trooper is days away from being a first-time father.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is the United States based suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers, that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. After dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255), the caller is routed to their nearest crisis center to receive immediate counseling and local mental health referrals. The Lifeline supports people who call for themselves or someone they care about.

You can also call 211 (services information) or 911 for yourself or someone you know.