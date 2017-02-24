Study: Eat more fruit and vegetables for a longer life

(WTNH) — It’s something we have all said and heard before, eating your fruits and vegetables is good for you. Well it turns out, what we’ve heard is right.

According to a new study, the more vegetables and fruit we eat can be a big factor in how long we live. Doctors say, eating ten servings a day could significantly reduce your risk of a heart attack, stroke, cancer and early death.

The study says this could also help prevent just under 8 premature deaths world wide, the World Health Organization says we should be eating five portions of 400G of fruit and vegetables ever day to lead a healthier life.

According to CNN, the research concluded that eating 10 portions per day was associated with a 24% reduced risk of heart disease, a 33% reduced risk of stroke, a 28% reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, a 13% reduced risk of total cancer, and a 31% reduction in dying prematurely. The risk was calculated in comparison to not eating any fruit and vegetables.

The research found that apples and pears as well as citrus fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, broccoli and cabbage are particularly effective in preventing strokes, heart disease and early death. Green and yellow vegetables such as spinach, peppers and carrots may reduce the risk of cancer.

