Two men caught with fraudulent money orders

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) —- According to Westport Police, two men have been arrested for attempting to process fraudulent money orders.

On Thursday, Westport Police Chief spotted a vehicle in the Greens Farms Railroad Station parking lot with hazard lights and the engine running. The Chief then went to check on the operator. When the window rolled down he immediately smelled marijuana coming from the car.

After calling other units to the scene, the operator who was later identified as Lorenzon Woods, 24, of New York, was asked out of the car. Police say Woods was evasive and would not explain why he was there. During this conversation, another male identified as Theophilus Brown approached the officers.

Further investigation concluded that the two males were attempting to cash a fraudulent money order worth $1,000 at the post office. A car search yielded four more fraudulent money orders with different names on them and a credit card with another individual’s name.

Both men were taken into custody and transported to Westport Police Headquarters where they were charged with criminal impersonation, forgery, larceny, along with other various charges.

If you have any questions about this case or any further information to add, feel free to reach out to the Westport Police Department at (203) 341-6000.