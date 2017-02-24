Warrant Out for Suspect in Norwich Stabbing

Related Coverage Norwich police investigating Franklin Street stabbing

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Norwich Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old, Keith N. Robinson.

Robinson, also known as K.J., is charged with first degree assault and threatening as a result of a stabbing at Franklin Street back on February 20, 2017.

On Monday, just before 12:10 p.m., Norwich police responded to Franklin Street on a report that a person had been stabbed, and a suspect was fleeing from the area. It is not clear whether the stabbing took place inside a residence, or outside. Police did not indicate if the victim was a man or a woman.

Robinson’s current address is unknown. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860.886.5561 ext. 6 (dispatch) or the anonymous tip line at ext. 4.