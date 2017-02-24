What’s Brewing: Oscar Swag Bags and Animal Spas

By Published:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Oscar swag bags, the key to friendship, animal spas, and more.

Did you know not all Oscars nominees receive those famous “swag bags” in fact, only twenty six nominees will actually receive them. The bags are worth $100,000 each.

Take a look at one dad’s surprise return home from deployment.

What is the key to keeping friendships alive and well? It may be different for men and women.

JFK airport is now home to a spa for your pets. Even horses are included in that list.

Is it fair to charge customers who charge their electric devices? Well one coffee shop owner is doing just that.

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut- 36th Annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show

