Woman charged with DUI in fatal Litchfield crash

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have arrested a woman who they say was driving under the influence when she was involved in a crash that left one person dead.

On October 23, 2016, police responded to a crash on Route 63 involving several motorcycles. At least five people were hospitalized in the crash and one person died.

Related Content: Several people hurt in Litchfield motorcycle crash

On Friday, police arrested 57-year-old Elizabeth Waterbury of Litchfield. She is charged with driving under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane, second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, four counts of assault with a motor vehicle while under the influence, third-degree assault, interfering with an officer and tampering with physical evidence.

Waterbury is being held on a $1 million bond and is due in court on February 27.