PA reporter talks about Hernandez accident scene

(WTNH / WTAJ) — Reporter Aaron Thomas from News 8’s sister station, WTAJ in Centre County, Pennsylvania tells us about the scene where Oscar Hernandez was arrested after a car accident on Interstate-99. There was an Amber Alert out for Hernandez’s daughter, Aylin Hernandez after she was believed to have been taken from the scene of a fatal stabbing at her home in Bridgeport on Friday morning.

Thomas reported live from interstate-99 north bound near Silo road.

Thomas says where the accident took place on I-99 is still very active.

“It is a very active scene, we have Pennsylvania state police as well as college police who are on scene. The north bound lane towards Silo road is closed right now as police proceed with investigation and we believe that about three vehicles were involved in a crash at around 11:15 PM this morning.”

Thomas said there was a car that officials believe matched the car from the Amber Alert.

“We see a four door grey sedan with a CT license plate that we believe that matched the suspect’s. There was a state trooper’s car that was involved in the accident as well.”

Thomas saw Oscar Hernandez get taken into custody, while 6-year-old Aylin was taken away from the scene by ambulance.

We did get exclusive video of the man being taken into custody as well as the six-year-old girl being taken into an ambulance. At this time we do not know her condition, but we are happy that she she is safe.”

Investigators are on I-99 to investigate the accident.

“As of now we are saying that Interstate 99 northbound towards Silo road is a very active scene right now.”