PA reporter talks about Hernandez accident scene

By Published: Updated:
Pennsylvania State Police at crash scene involving Oscar Hernandez. (Photo: WTAJ)
Pennsylvania State Police at crash scene involving Oscar Hernandez. (Photo: WTAJ)

(WTNH / WTAJ) — Reporter Aaron Thomas from News 8’s sister station, WTAJ in Centre County, Pennsylvania tells us about the scene where Oscar Hernandez was arrested after a car accident on Interstate-99. There was an Amber Alert out for Hernandez’s daughter, Aylin Hernandez after she was believed to have been taken from the scene of a fatal stabbing at her home in Bridgeport on Friday morning.

Thomas reported live from interstate-99 north bound near Silo road.

Thomas says where the accident took place on I-99 is still very active.

“It is a very active scene, we have Pennsylvania state police as well as college police who are on scene.  The north bound lane towards Silo road is closed right now as police proceed with investigation and we believe that about three vehicles were involved in a crash at around 11:15 PM this morning.”

Related Content: Bridgeport Amber Alert cancelled after child found safe

Thomas said there was a car that officials believe matched the car from the Amber Alert.

“We see a four door grey sedan with a CT license plate that we believe that matched the suspect’s. There was a state trooper’s car that was involved in the accident as well.”

Thomas saw Oscar Hernandez get taken into custody, while 6-year-old Aylin was taken away from the scene by ambulance.

We did get exclusive video of the man being taken into custody as well as the six-year-old girl being taken into an ambulance. At this time we do not know her condition, but we are happy that she she is safe.”

Investigators are on I-99 to investigate the accident.

“As of now we are saying that Interstate 99 northbound towards Silo road is a very active scene right now.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s