Bill aimed at protecting state lands up for another vote

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawmakers are being urged to approve legislation needed to have voters decide whether Connecticut‘s constitution should be changed to provide more protections for state lands.

The Government Administration and Elections Committee will hold a hearing Monday on a resolution placing the question on the 2018 statewide ballot. If approved, voters will consider amending Connecticut’s constitution to require public hearings be held in communities where a property transfer is being considered, among other requirements.

Lawmakers last year passed the resolution, but it must be approved again this year to appear on the ballot.

Environmentalists and park advocates are pushing for the amendment. They say Connecticut’s 270,000 acres of state-owned forests and parks are at risk under the current system, which allows the General Assembly to hand over ownership of state property.