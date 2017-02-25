Bridgeport man jailed in PA after stabbing, Amber Alert, car accident

(WTNH) — Oscar Hernandez-Carranza was arraigned and jailed after a stabbing and Amber Alert in Connecticut that ended with a car accident in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police say Hernandez-Carranza is being held on $250,000 bail at the Centre County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1, 2017 at Center County Central Court in Bellefonte. It is unclear what he is being charged with.

Early Friday morning, an Amber Alert was issued in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Law enforcement were looking for Oscar and Aylin Hernandez in a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata. At approximately 11:00 a.m., a trooper from Philipsburg saw the vehicle on Interstate-99 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Officials say Hernandez refused to pull over and a pursuit began with other troopers. Hernandez was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a truck trailer that was also along the interstate.

After the impact, the pursuing vehicle struck the rear of Hernandez’s vehicle and another vehicle then struck the rear of the initial vehicle.

Hernandez was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Six-year-old Aylin Hernandez was safe and only sustained minor injuries.

There is no word on if he’ll face charges in Connecticut as well.