First-generation students attend weekend at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of first-generation students are gathering at Yale this weekend.

About 300 Ivy Leaguers who are the first to attend college in their families are spending the weekend at the university.

They are there for panels, workshops and talks over the course of the weekend.

A Brown University student came up with the idea and they’re hoping they’ll build a network that lasts even after college.

This is the third year that first-generation students have done this, but this is the first time Yale has hosted it.