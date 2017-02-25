From 70s to snow showers

How does it happen, why does it happen? Places in New England went from 70s to snow in just a few short hours.

Let’s take Burlington, VT as an example. Early this afternoon they saw warmer temperatures than ever recorded. The high temp was 72 degrees, breaking the old record of 62 degrees. Even in Connecticut we saw record temps. Inland we saw 70 which tied the old record. By 9pm, we were seeing some snow showers in CT and points north. How could this happen? Blame the cold air.

We saw severe thunderstorm warnings in Connecticut with what was typical of a summer-time cold front. Mild air in our state, fog, high humidity, and cold air surging in. The clouds along a cold front are typically cumulus clouds. Those puffy ones are what block out the sun on very cold days. They’re filled with moisture and here’s why. Warm air has a lot of moisture…the hotter the temp is, the more amount of water that can be held in it. So take that cold air and move it towards that warm air and it’s forced to rise up. When it does, it cools and causes lots of clouds to build. This interaction usually causes very heavy rain and sometimes severe weather.

The snow showers are a product of this frontal passage being in the month of February. The Great Lakes aren’t covered in ice, so when cold air moves over the warm lakes, clouds pop up and so do snow showers. Sometimes if we have enough wind, and winds in the right direction, that can bring lake effect snow showers all the way to Connecticut.

