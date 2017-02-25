Glam Up Your Oscars Party

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – When it comes to a Oscar party it is all about the glam! Lisa Antonecchia from Creative Concepts by Lisa stopped by the studio to help us create a truly stunning tablescape for the big night.

“A table linen will often Transform any space and there’s no reason you can’t do that at your home as well. This table linen is a black Gabriella linen, it’s sparkles just like the red carpet dresses! It is the perfect bass for any table. If you don’t want to purchase or even rent a table cloth of this kind you can do one of two things, one, purchase a plain black linen you can also consider read or deep burgundy. Two, don’t have a table linen? Well try this for a quick fix, a black flat bed sheets!

The next step is to place a charger plate on the table. I am using a lux black and gold charger. This is a glass plate that is 12 inches in diameter and is a true statement piece on your table. Again the black and gold radiates just like the starlets as they walk the red carpet. Don’t want to spend the money renting or purchasing a glass charger? Many of your local discount stores carry plastic acrylic chargers in gold, silver, and a variety of other colors.

The use of a linen napkin also elevates any table for a true dinner party experience.

Create your own centerpieces, by using a variety of heights to draw in visual interest. The use of candles is always a nice accent it any formal table, be sure to use unscented candles when ever there is food around, let the food be the only smell in the room.

I am using two different elements for my centerpiece. Monet glassware is a wedding centerpiece staple item add water and floating candles for a romantic affect, if you can’t find Monet glassware simply use an oversized wine glass! You’ll get a similar effect and you may not have to even purchase anything. Create centerpieces with flowers of red roses. If you’ve never made a centerpiece before a trick is to use floral tape to create a grid on the top of your vase. Fill the grid with flowers so that the rose heads stick straight up from the lip of the vase. This is a contemporary clean look that is sure to please! In order to save money use vases that you already have in the house, I’ve used clear into different sizes to continue the visual interest down the center of the table.

On Oscar night this tablescape will start the evening out with an Award winning round of applause!

For more information, or help with your next special event, contact Lisa Antonecchia of Creative Concepts by Lisa and Events and Weddings http://www.creativeconceptsbylisact.com