Hamden residents protest new apartment complex plans

map Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some residents in Hamden are protesting a plan to build a new apartment complex.

The New Haven Register says Mountain View Estates wants to build a five-building apartment complex on 18 acres of land on Rocky Top Road. They say the complex would have 288 units.

According to the New Haven Register, the 288 units would be housed in five buildings with 87 of the units, or 30%, rented under the state’s Affordable Housing statute. They say half of those units would be rented to people whose income is less than or equal to 80% of the state’s median income and the other half would be rented to people with incomes less than or equal to 60% of the state median.

The application lists a clubhouse, a swimming pool, tennis courts and a health center as also being part of the development.

Neighbors say they came out today while the Inland Wetlands Commission inspected the property.

The neighbors say they’re worried about the impact that the complex would have on the wildlife, groundwater and the community.

