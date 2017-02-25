Hartford PD investigate fatal accident on Main Street

By Published:
Courtesy: Hartford Police Department
Courtesy: Hartford Police Department

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police Department is investigating after a fatal motor vehicle accident Saturday morning.

Officials say the accident happened on Main Street near Mahl Avenue.

According to investigators, 52-year-old Juan Ortiz of Hartford died as a result of the accident.

The accident caused Main Street to be shut down for approximately three hours. Main Street has since reopened in both directions.