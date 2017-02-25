Healthy Snacks for Your Oscars Party

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Healthy Lifestyle Writer and Founder of PrettyWellness.com, Caryn Sullivan stopped by the kitchen to showcase some healthy ideas for Oscar’s Night influenced by the 2017 and 2016 menus from Wolfgang Puck’s pre and post award ceremony soiree.

Passing Appetizers

Truffle Popcorn – Truffle Oil is HUGE on the menu this year. Truffle oil can be used to roast chickpeas and on salads, too.

Sushi – Always a staple at awards shows. Buy at store, restaurant delivery or make yourself.

Avocado Toast -Hit from 2016

Cucumber Tapenade – Hit from 2016

Desserts

Awards shows always have chocolate buffet or table

Choose big bowl of fruit with a chocolate sauce drizzle/bowl

Candy stations – food from the movies

Find better brands (organic/non-GMO)

Mini cones with sorbet – could do mini-smoothies or mini-milkshakes

Who is Caryn Sullivan?

Caryn Sullivan is a healthy lifestyle writer, public speaker and two-time breast cancer survivor that founded Pretty Wellness after her second cancer occurrence. She’s also a wife, mother and former media professional (Disney & ESPN Media Networks) who traded in diet sodas, toxic make-up and a chaotic routine for green juices, vegan beauty products and a more-Zen lifestyle. She feels great and looks good, so wants to share with everyone the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and how easy it can be to follow. In addition to writing the award winning blog, PrettyWellness.com, she’s a contributor to The Huffington Post, HuffPostLive and has been interviewed on The Dr. Oz show. Caryn lives in Fairfield with her husband and 8-year old so, Kyle.