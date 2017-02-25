Malloy throws support to Perez for national party chairman

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) delivers his 2017 State of the State address at the State Capitol (WTNH / Keith Porter)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is throwing his political support to former Labor Secretary Tom Perez to head the national Democratic Party.

Malloy is chairman of the Democratic Governors Association.

Malloy issued his endorsement on Saturday morning in tweet, saying he’s proud to support Perez.

Malloy says he saw firsthand that Perez is “a fighter on behalf of our candidates” and supports “progressive value” when Perez campaigned for the governor during a tough re-election campaign.

The contest for the party’s top job appears to be between Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, although seven candidates are on the ballot. Democrats are meeting Saturday in Atlanta to choose their new leader.

