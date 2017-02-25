Malloy throws support to Perez for national party chairman

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is throwing his political support to former Labor Secretary Tom Perez to head the national Democratic Party.

Malloy is chairman of the Democratic Governors Association.

Malloy issued his endorsement on Saturday morning in tweet, saying he’s proud to support Perez.

Malloy says he saw firsthand that Perez is “a fighter on behalf of our candidates” and supports “progressive value” when Perez campaigned for the governor during a tough re-election campaign.

The contest for the party’s top job appears to be between Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, although seven candidates are on the ballot. Democrats are meeting Saturday in Atlanta to choose their new leader.