Putnam woman arrested after being found with 110 bags of heroin

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police Quality of Life Task Force have arrested a woman after they found her with bags of pre-packaged heroin in her car on Saturday.

Troopers say they conducted a traffic stop on Senexet Road in Woodstock on Saturday around midnight on a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am for several traffic violations. There were three occupants in the car and when the Quality of Life Task Force interviewed them, the task force became suspicious that criminal activity was taking place there.

The front passenger of the car was identified as 35-year-old Alicia Marando of Putnam. Marando admitted to the task force that she had heroin with her. According to troopers, Marando turned over approximately 110 bags of heroin already pre-packaged for sale. Marando was arrested without incident and was taken to Troop D in Danielson.

Marando is being charged with possession of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to sell. She has a $5000 bond. Marando is set to appear in Danielson Superior Court on March 9, 2017.