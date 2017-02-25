Senator Blumenthal hosts healthcare town hall



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)) – People came together in New Haven on Saturday afternoon in support of the Affordable Care Act. Senator Richard Blumenthal spearheaded the effort, as President Donald Trump and republicans vow to repeal the ACA and replace it with something else.

The community first rallied in support of the ACA on the New Haven Green. A town hall on healthcare followed. Blumenthal hosted the community discussion. Michael Syrotchen took a bus from Waterbury to be a part of it.

“I think it’s very nice. It gives a lot of us a chance to interact with the senator,” Syrotchen said.

He was one of more than 900 people who attended to listen to Blumenthal. Many were concerned about the future of the Affordable Care Act and women’s rights. People lined up to ask the senator questions.

“I was so moved and inspired by people who waited to ask those wonderful questions with great ideas,” said Blumenthal. “The energy is so positive and inspiring.”

Though the focus was on healthcare, some people brought up other issues, like immigration. Blumenthal stressed that it was not a democratic or a republican town hall. He heard from people on both sides, including a Trump supporter.

“I think the senator took questions from Trump supporters and he answered them respectfully,” said Samara Fox, a medical student at the Yale School of Medicine.

She attended the town hall because for her, healthcare is especially personal.

“You really do get to see the direct human cost of not having adequate access to healthcare,” said Fox.

Web extra: Blumenthal hosts town hall

Blumenthal encouraged everyone to continue to get involved. He urged them to go to town halls and marches and to make sure their leaders hear them. That’s a challenge people like Sarah Bromley accept.

“Martin Luther King Jr. said the time is always right to do what is right, and that’s what I’m trying to do – what’s right,” Bromley said.

Blumenthal will be holding another town hall on Sunday at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain at 1 p.m.