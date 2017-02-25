Thunder in the Forecast

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Yesterday we saw record breaking temperatures when highs got into the 60s and low 70s! Unbelievable for this time of the year. Temps today once again will make it into the upper 50s to low 60s, not too shabby. However, very dense fog will cover the southern half of the state this morning. Fog does eventually burn off, but it’s still going to be very damp through the afternoon with pockets of drizzle from time to time.

That’s not all! A cold front will rush across Connecticut this evening bringing the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds and even thunder/lightning! This pattern is something we usually see in the late spring and summer time. The steadier rain holds off until after 6 PM starting with western CT and the line of rain will quickly move towards the eastern parts of the state.

The overall time frame for the rain is 6PM-11PM from west to east with the potential for a severe thunderstorm bringing a period of gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. The rain moves out of here by midnight and we’ll see the skies quickly clear with drier air moving in from the west and northwest.

Temps drop into the 30s overnight tonight into Sunday AM. Get this, highs on Sunday will be 20°F cooler in some spots. We’re calling for highs in the low to mid 40s but feeling like the 30s with the wind! How’s next week look? Click here for the full forecast

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Facebook or Twitter!