Trooper risks life to save man on the Q Bridge

By Published:
A photo taken on the lit up Q Bridge in New Haven. (WTNH/Report-It/rbrt_rodriquez)
A photo taken on the lit up Q Bridge in New Haven. (WTNH/Report-It/rbrt_rodriquez)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Trooper risked his life on Friday night to save the life of another man.

Troopers say they were called to I-95 southbound on the Q Bridge in New Haven Friday night around 5:25 p.m. after receiving reports of a male threatening to jump off of the bridge. When troopers arrived on the scene, they say they found the man on the opposite side of the barrier. Troopers say they tried to talk the man to safety, but he refused and moved closer to the edge in an attempt to jump.

According to officials, one trooper ran towards the male, jumped over the wall and grabbed the man to prevent him from jumping off of the bridge. The trooper held the man against the bridge with no barrier between him and the edge of the bridge. New Haven Police officers and New Haven firefighters pulled the man to safety.

Connecticut State Police Trooper 1 helicopter and the United States Coast Guard were contacted, but their services were not needed.

The man was transported to the hopsital for evaluation and for further assistance.

The trooper who saved the man is going to be a first-time father any day now.

