Man killed after car plunges into Saugatuck River

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has lost his life when a car plunged into the Saugatuck river on Saturday night. The other occupant in the vehicle, was rescued and transported to Norwalk Hospital.

According to Westport Police, at 7:40 p.m. patrons from the Whelk Restaurant on Riverside Avenue heard a woman screaming for help from the nearby river. Westport Police, Fire, Norwalk Police, Fairfield Police, and State Police responded to the scene and found the woman in the middle of the river struggling against the current that was pushing her north.

Emergency personnel were able to board a civilian boat and successfully rescued the woman. Once aboard, she alerted emergency services that she had been in a car with a male passenger and said that he still could be in the water. She was transported to the hospital thirty minutes later.

Officers were able to find the male passenger up river near the Bridge Street Bridge where he was rescued and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased late Saturday night.

The Westport Dive Team remains on the scene assisting with the recovery of the vehicle. While no foul play is suspected, the incident is currently under investigation by Westport Police. The identities and statuses of the victims is also unavailable at this time. Follow News 8 for all the latest on this story.