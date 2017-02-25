UConn science building to get $85 million renovation

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A major academic building at the University of Connecticut is set to undergo an $85 million face-lift.

The school’s Board of Trustees has approved spending the money to renovate its 285,000-square-foot Gant science building, which houses the university’s programs in physics, ecology and evolutionary biology, molecular and cell biology, and physiology and neurobiology programs.

The renovations will include improvements to classrooms, lecture halls, teaching and research laboratories, faculty offices, and support space.

The leaky building also will receive a new facade and roof.

Work will be completed in stages to allow programs to be relocated during the renovation, which will begin this summer. The project is scheduled to be completed before the fall of 2018.