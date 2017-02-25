UConn science building to get $85 million renovation

Associated Press logo By Published:
UConn
UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A major academic building at the University of Connecticut is set to undergo an $85 million face-lift.

The school’s Board of Trustees has approved spending the money to renovate its 285,000-square-foot Gant science building, which houses the university’s programs in physics, ecology and evolutionary biology, molecular and cell biology, and physiology and neurobiology programs.

The renovations will include improvements to classrooms, lecture halls, teaching and research laboratories, faculty offices, and support space.

The leaky building also will receive a new facade and roof.

Work will be completed in stages to allow programs to be relocated during the renovation, which will begin this summer. The project is scheduled to be completed before the fall of 2018.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s