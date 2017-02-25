Woman dies after fire at Wallingford senior center

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman has died after a fire at a senior center Friday afternoon.

Wallingford Police and Fire Department say they responded to a fire at the Silver Pond Apartment Complex on Center Street in Wallingford at approximately 4:05 p.m on Friday.

Officials determined the fire was in Building A of the complex. All of the residents were evacuated.

One person was transported to the hospital. That person was later identified as 57-year-old Carol Augustine. She was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy of Augustine was conducted on Saturday and the cause and manner of death are both pending.

The Wallingford Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the State Fire Marshal‘s Office to investigate the cause of the fire.

As a result of the fire, 47 residents were displaced from 21 units total. The American Red Cross and the Carabetta Company have helped to assist residents who were displaced.