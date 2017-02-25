Woman on Sacred Heart hockey team gets surprise homecoming

(WTNH) — One member of the Sacred Heart women’s hockey team got a big surprise homecoming on Saturday.

Senior hockey player Teagan Ketchum hadn’t seen her brother, Trevor, in a year and a half while he was serving our country overseas. Trevor entered the service at the same time Teagan entered her freshman year.

He just returned from a 9-month deployment in support of “Operation Enduring Freedom.”

Saturday afternoon, he surprised her right after the playing of the National Anthem at the Shelton Sports Complex.