26-year-old dies in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man has died after he was shot in Bridgeport on Friday.

Police say Michael Watkins was shot and killed on Berkshire Avenue on Friday. Detectives identified the perpetrator as 21-year-old Jovanne Brown. Police believe Brown shot Watkins multiple times during an altercation. They say Watkins had a pistol permit and fired at Brown, hitting him in the chest.

Brown was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment. Investigators say Brown initially lied to them regarding how and where he was shot, but later confessed to detectives that he shot Watkins.

Brown was arrested on Saturday and charged with felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. His bond is set at $1,000,000.