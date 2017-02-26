Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Bill Paxton arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Bill Paxton arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A family representative says prolific and charismatic actor Bill Paxton, who played an astronaut in “Apollo 13” and a treasure hunter in “Titanic,” has died from complications due to surgery. He was 61.

The family representative issued a statement Sunday on the death. Further details were not provided.

Paxton, a Texas native, got his start in films in the art department on Roger Corman movies in the ’70s before getting a chance to go in front of the camera.

He quickly became a favorite of director James Cameron through the ’80s and ’90s, appearing in films such as “The Terminator,” ”Aliens” and “Titanic.”

The statement says “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

The family requested privacy at this time.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s