February ends mild but colder weather right around the corner

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

We once again saw temperatures yesterday get into the 60s to 70 degrees. It literally felt like a late spring or early summer pattern with humidity and a cold front that came through and produced severe weather. Well, we’re back to reality just for one day. Temperatures this afternoon will be more late February like with highs in the low to mid 40s. When you factor in the wind it will feel like the 20s and 30s all day. Winds will gust to around 30 mph at times this afternoon!

Yup, you guessed it! Temperatures will rebound Monday back up into the 50s. There will be some wind still on Monday but the difference is the wind is from a “warmer” air direction so it won’t make as much as an impact on wind chills. Tuesday and Wednesday temps will also remain in the 50s. However, that comes with on/off rain with Wednesday looking like the wetter day.

Thursday will feature some rain very early in the morning but quickly drying and clearing out. Temps will go from the 40s to near 50 in the morning to the upper 30s to low 40s for the afternoon with wind! This is a push of a colder air mass. Look what happens to the temperature on Friday! (With snow showers too)

Highs on Friday and into the weekend will only be in the 30s! Saturday being the coldest day with temps in the morning in the teens and afternoon only in the 20s to low 30s. The cold wants to stick around to into the following week as well. It looks like winter isn’t done just yet!

Thanks for reading!

