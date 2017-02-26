Fire breaks out at restaurant in Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– A fire broke out at a restaurant in Madison Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to Cristy’s Restaurant and Bar at 73 West Wharf Road around 10:30 p.m. That location was once home to the Dolly Madison Inn and Restaurant.

There is no word on if anyone was inside the restaurant or if there are any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.