Fire breaks out at restaurant in Madison

By Published:
(WTNH/Renee Chmiel)
(WTNH/Renee Chmiel)

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– A fire broke out at a restaurant in Madison Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to Cristy’s Restaurant and Bar at 73 West Wharf Road around 10:30 p.m.  That location was once home to the Dolly Madison Inn and Restaurant.

There is no word on if anyone was inside the restaurant or if there are any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s