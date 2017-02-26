Friends and family pay respects to Pablo Campos Isona

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family and friends came out to pay respects to Pablo Campos Isona who died in a plane crash in East Haven last Wednesday.

They say they were also celebrating his life. They say that’s what he would’ve wanted.

He died doing what he loved.

Campos Isona started flight school last year. He was passionate about flying and shared his love of planes with his family. He hoped to become a commercial pilot.

Campos Isona lived in East Haven and worked at the La Quinta Inn & Suites in New Haven.

He was flying with an instructor on Wednesday morning when the small plane he was in crashed. The NTSB is now investigating.

Campos Isona’s family says they’re still in shock.

He was the most incredible, genuine person that i’ve ever met. Really, when I describe him it’s tough because he was an extension of myself. He was what I like to call my moral compass,” Campos Isona’s nephew Wilbert Gonzales said.

The instructor survived the crash and is at Yale-New Haven Hospital.