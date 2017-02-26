Homemade Molotov Cocktail found in North Branford

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — North Branford police and fire are investigating after a homemade Molotov cocktail is found along Totoket Road last night.

The North Branford Fire Chief William Seward III says an off-duty New Haven Fire Captain spotted it in the area of 146 Totoket Rd. and called police. The New Haven Fire captain said he was driving in the area and saw it burning in a bush. He says he stopped, discovered the wick burning in the beer can with gasoline, and threw it into the street where it ignited.

Seward says he assigned the Fire Marshall to help investigate along with North Branford Police.

When News 8 reached out to North Branford police they said no one was available today and to contact them on Monday.

Right now, it’s unclear who made the Molotov cocktail and what their motive was behind it. No one was hurt.