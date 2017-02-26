Live Blog: Oscars 2017

(WTNH) — This year’s Oscars kicked off on Sunday with lots of celebrity appearances, designer dresses and talented actors and actresses in Los Angeles.

The show started off with Justin Timberlake singing “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from the movie, Trolls.

Taraji Henson couldn’t stop the feeling either.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel shared a dance together.

Ellen Degeneres tweeted her approval of Justin Timberlake’s opening of the show.

That was the perfect opening for the #Oscars, @JTimberlake. Just electric. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2017

After Justin Timberlake finished his song, Jimmy Kimmel came out to perform an opening monologue. He offered some words of positivity to the audience.

“If everyone took a minute to reach out to someone you disagree with… we could make America great again.” – @jimmykimmel. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XB2XBn9Aha — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017