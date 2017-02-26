Mayor: concerns likely sparked FBI probe of baseball park

Associated Press logo By Published:
- FILE - Dunkin Donuts Park, the yet to be completed baseball stadium in Hartford (WTNH)
- FILE - Dunkin Donuts Park, the yet to be completed baseball stadium in Hartford (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says his administration contacted federal investigators about one of the original developers of the city’s much-delayed minor league baseball stadium.

Bronin said Friday that concerns were shared with the FBI about Centerplan Construction Co.’s handling of the project, including the alleged failure to pay subcontractors for their work.

The Hartford Courant, citing unnamed sources, reported Friday (http://cour.at/2kVjZU3 ) that FBI agents have contacted people about construction of the Dunkin’ Donuts Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats.

Bronin said Friday the probe is not focused on Hartford and officials believe it was “prompted by information proactively shared by the city.”

Centerplan’s CEO and founder Robert Landino tells the Courant his company did nothing wrong and he welcomes “anyone to contact me with regard to any investigation.”
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s