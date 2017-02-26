Music concert to benefit Sandy Hook victim’s foundation

Associated Press logo By Published:
This undated photo provided by Heather Theriault shows Lily Rose Theriault, left and her friend Avary Gomez at the Race4Chase finish line. A triathlon program for children that was created by the family of a Sandy Hook shooting victim is getting some help from another Connecticut charity as it expands across the state and beyond. Bikes for Kids is providing 200 bicycles to be used in the Race4Chase Youth Triathlon program, which was created by the parents of 7-year-old Chase Kowalski. Lily Rose, went through the camp last year after going through some problems with bullying and self-esteem at school. It changed her life, her mother Heather Theriault said. (Heather Theriault via AP)
This undated photo provided by Heather Theriault shows Lily Rose Theriault, left and her friend Avary Gomez at the Race4Chase finish line. A triathlon program for children that was created by the family of a Sandy Hook shooting victim is getting some help from another Connecticut charity as it expands across the state and beyond. Bikes for Kids is providing 200 bicycles to be used in the Race4Chase Youth Triathlon program, which was created by the parents of 7-year-old Chase Kowalski. Lily Rose, went through the camp last year after going through some problems with bullying and self-esteem at school. It changed her life, her mother Heather Theriault said. (Heather Theriault via AP)

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — The principal cellist with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra is organizing a concert to benefit a foundation set up by the family of a victim of the Connecticut school shooting.

Carter Brey and other orchestra members will perform at the “Chasing the Music” event June 4 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut.

The concert will benefit CMAK Foundation, which runs the Race4Chase kids triathlon program.

The foundation was set up by the family of 7-year-old Chase Kowalski, who was killed along with 19 other first-graders and six school staff members inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

The triathlon program serves 650 children in three states. Its summer camp program trains children to run, ride bicycles and swim, and culminates in a triathlon.