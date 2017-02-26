Oscar nominated Natalie Portman won’t attend Academy Awards

Natalie Portman arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
(ABC)– Despite being nominated for an Academy Award, Natalie Portman won’t be attending the ceremony Sunday.

A rep for the actress told ABC News that the “Jackie” star would like to attend the show, but can’t because of her pregnancy.

The Oscar winner and her husband Benjamin Millepied announced they were expecting their second child last September. They are already parents to a 5-year-old son.

“Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards,” the statement read. “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”

Portman was nominated for best lead actress for her role as Jackie Kennedy in the historical film, “Jackie.” In the film, she details the former first lady’s life a week after the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy.

