Oscars 2017: How the stars are getting ready for Hollywood’s biggest night

(ABC)– It’s Hollywood’s biggest night and hours before the Academy Awards, the stars are getting ready in different ways.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to rise early on Sunday to finish some work and spend time with his 1-year-old daughter Jasmine, according to an Instagram post.

“Got up early to get some good, quiet Sunday work done in my office and this little tiger wakes up, wanders in and wants to watch ‘Mo’.. short for Moana,” he wrote in a caption. “And aaaaall daddy’s work comes to a screeching halt.”

“We’re excited for tonight’s #Oscars. Grateful to be nominated! Time to hit the gym and yes, standing up while I work at my desk is my jam,” he added.

Johnson starred in the Disney animated film “Moana,” which earned two Oscar nominations — one for best animated feature film and one for best original song for “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “How Far I’ll Go.”

In fact, Miranda will perform that song with “Moana’s” Auli’i Cravalho. She shared a sneak peek of her look hours before the show.

Oscar-nominated singer Justin Timberlake, who is set to perform his hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the film “Trolls,” also shared on the social media network that he was warming up hours before the show, which will air live at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre.

Meanwhile, other stars chose to spend the hours before the 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, relaxing.

Octavia Spencer, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “Hidden Figures,” relaxed with a bath and her favorite coffee.

Naomie Harris, who is battling her in the same category for her role in “Moonlight,” got a facial.

She described it as a “a moment to relax and reflect before the glamour and mayhem begins,” she wrote in a caption.

Composer Dustin O’Halloran, who is nominated for best original music score for his work on “Lion,” decided to be one with nature before the big show begins.