Oscars 2017: What to expect from the red carpet fashion

(ABC)– One of the big attractions at this Sunday night’s Academy Awards will, of course, be all the red carpet fashions.

But given that so many stars have been outspoken about the current political climate, will they dial back the glam in protest, or see the event as an opportunity to give people an escape from reality?

“Of course we’re still gonna see glitz and we’re gonna see glamour, but I feel like things are going to be toned down,” style expert, author and reality star Carson Kressley told ABC News. “Smaller jewelry, smaller hair, not so extravagant looking, because there’s kind of a mood of sobriety.”

As for the style trends we’re likely to see, Yahoo Beauty and Style Creative Director Joe Zee added that it’s tough to call, because there were so many different looks on display at the award shows leading up to the Oscars.

“We saw a lot of black and solid white, but we also saw a lot of stripes…stripes and florals. So I kind of think anything goes,” he explained.

Kressley said he’s excited to see what Emma Stone wears, as well as as other nominees Natalie Portman, who is expecting her second child, and Michelle Williams, whom the former “Queer Eye” star described as “a little edgier and cool and young.”

But no matter what, Zee said every nominee needs to make sure her gown will look good in photographs.

“That picture will recycle forever and ever,” he said with a laugh. “You do not want to be on the 10 Worst Oscar Dresses of All Time, every single year!”

The Academy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air Sunday night on ABC. The red carpet extravaganza starts at 7 p.m. ET.