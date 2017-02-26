Police asking for help in deadly accident investigation

GLASTONBURY, Conn.(WTNH) — Police are asking for help in the investigation of a deadly car accident that occurred on Griswold Street Sunday morning. Just after 10:45 a.m. Glastonbury EMS and Police responded to the report of a single car accident on Griswold Street near Milestone Drive.

Once on the scene, officers found that a single car had left the roadway, ran through a fence, and finally came to rest in a nearby drainage ditch. The vehicle’s operator was transports to Hartford Hospital for medical treatment and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The identity of the victim is currently being withheld by Police.

Any witnesses of the accident or who have information are Glastonbury Police Agent Pagliughi at (860) 663-8301.