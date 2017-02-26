Route 10 in Granby closed Sunday night for re-enforcement of bridge

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Motorists you are planning to use Route 10 Sunday night will have to find an alternate route in Granby. The Salmon Brook Street section of Route 10 near Canton road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday morning for the installation of bridge shoring related to a heavy load move that will be escorted by Connecticut State Police.

A detour will be posted for Hartford Avenue and Floydville Road as delays are expected and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Traffic to or from Bradley International Airport are advised to use I-91 as an alternate route.