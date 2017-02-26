The Kate holds Annual Oscar Party

(WTNH) — The vast majority of us aren’t lucky enough to be out in Los Angeles tonight for the Oscars.

So this right here is the next best thing.

The Kate is having its Annual Oscar Party this evening which is set to begin soon.

It’s the real deal complete with a red carpet.

Guests come in all dressed up, pose for a picture then socialize, mingle, eat and have a good time.

At 8:30 p.m., everyone will gather in the theater to watch the big show.

The event is also a fundraiser to keep the theater going.