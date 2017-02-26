Trader Joe’s issues recall on unsweetened apple sauces

(WTNH) — Trader Joe’s has issued a voluntary recall after discovering there could be glass pieces in some of their unsweetened apple sauce products.

Trader Joe’s says their “Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce”, their “Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce” and their “All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce” are the products that may be affected.

Customers can check the affected codes on each product to determine if they may be affected.

Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce: All codes through “best before August 8, 2018”

Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce: All codes through “best before October 6, 2018”

Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce (only in: AL, AZ, CA, CO, ID, LA, NV, NM, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA): All codes through “best before December 16, 2018”

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

Trader Joe’s says if you have purchased any of these products with the affected codes, please do not eat them. They are urging customers to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

