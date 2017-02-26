Up and down temperatures for the start of March

March can be a very frustrating month weather-wise in Connecticut. The seasonal transition usually teases us with bouts of snow and signs of spring, and it looks like this March will begin with big temperature swings.

The month begins with showers on Wednesday, but it will be another very mild day. Highs may reach the low to mid 60s, especially inland, on Wednesday. The records for the date are 59° in Bridgeport, and 60° at Windsor Locks. There is a decent chance that the inland record falls, in spite of the clouds and showers.

Colder weather returns during the day on Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s, but the afternoon may be in the 30s with a gusty northwest wind. It looks similar to what we saw on Sunday afternoon.

A weak Alberta Clipper may have enough juice for some snow showers or light snow on Sunday. At this point, it does not look very impressive, and there’s only about a 50/50 chance of any snow. The chill sticks around into the first weekend of March. The temperature will be running slightly below normal.

Looking further down the road, it looks more wintry than spring-like in the second week of the month. I’m not saying there will definitely be accumulating snow, but the pattern favors colder weather with a few storm chances. Record highs are highly unlikely between March 4-10th!