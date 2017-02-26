Westport police identify man killed in Saugatuck River crash

Related Coverage Man killed after car plunges into Saugatuck River

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport police have identified the man killed Saturday night after a car plunged into the Saugatuck River.

Police say 76-year-old Richard Lamendola, of Syosset, New York, was killed in the crash Saturday night. A women in the car with him was rescued, and taken to Norwalk Hospital.

Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday night, patrons at the Whelk Restaurant on Riverside Avenue could hear the sound of a woman screaming for help. According to police, the witnesses could not see the woman, but determined her screams were coming from the Saugatuck River.

The patrons immediately called 9-1-1, and Westport police and firefighters responded. Connecticut State Police, Norwalk, and Fairfield police also responded to assist.

First responders spotted the woman struggling in the middle of the river heading north with the current. Police and firefighters commandeered a nearby boat on the side of the river, and were able to rescue the woman, who has not yet been identified.

Lamendola was found about 30 minutes later up the river near the Bridge Street bridge. He was pulled from the water and taken to Norwalk Hospital. Lamendola was pronounced dead later Saturday night.

Through their preliminary investigation, police believe the car entered the river at the State Boat Launch off of Elaine Road. The cause of the incident is still under investigation. No foul play is suspected.