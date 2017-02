Related Coverage 8 arrested following UConn student death



(WTNH) – We have a lot to talk about with New Haven attorney Tara Knight. With prom season right around the corner, we wanted to talk about liability when underage kids try and drink.

Some of the questions we asked:

–If you provided alcohol to someone and they end up in an accident or hurt, can you face serious charges?

-What if you’re a parent and your teenager throws a party without you knowing?

Watch the video below for Knight’s answers and more.