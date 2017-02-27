Bomb threat at Hebrew High School under investigation

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hebrew High School in West Hartford received a bomb threat on Monday morning.

Authorities say the school received the threat at 10:43 a.m. at their location on Bloomfield Avenue. They say West Hartford police and fire department responded and assisted school officials. Officials say the school was searched and within a short time returned to normal operating procedures after nothing suspicious was located.

Police say it was learned that several other threats were received at out of state JCCs and Jewish days schools. They say the West Hartford police department continues to work with faith based leaders in this community with security concerns.

Authorities say the incident was referred to the West Hartford Detective Division and the FBI will be notified.

