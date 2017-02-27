Charter Oak Bridge partially closed after tractor trailer accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two tractor-trailers were involved in an accident near Charter Oak Bridge early Monday morning. The accident took place on Route 5/15 north in Hartford.

Two lanes of traffic were blocked on Route 5/15. The accident took place between Exit 87 and I-91 Northbound on the Berlin Turnpike Connector Northbound. The condition of each driver is still unknown.

The crash still remains under investigation.

