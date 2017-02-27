Charter Oak Bridge partially closed after tractor trailer accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two tractor-trailers were involved in an accident near Charter Oak Bridge early Monday morning. The accident took place on Route 5/15 north in Hartford.

Route 5/15 north in #Hartford near Charter Oak Bridge accident involving two Tractor-trailers pic.twitter.com/Qb4yjR2yb7 — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) February 27, 2017

Two lanes of traffic were blocked on Route 5/15. The accident took place between Exit 87 and I-91 Northbound on the Berlin Turnpike Connector Northbound. The condition of each driver is still unknown.

Accident, two lanes blocked in #Hartford on 5 & 15 Charter Oak Brg – Berlin Tpk Connector NB between Exit 87 and I 91 NB #traffic — TTN Hartford (@TotalTrafficBDL) February 27, 2017

The crash still remains under investigation.