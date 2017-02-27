Connecticut business manufacturing the modern butter churn

SOUTH NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever thought about making your own butter?

A family in Connecticut not only thinks about it, but they’re doing it. They’re manufacturing a new device that puts the old-fashioned back in your kitchen. It’s called Churncraft. Kiki Frey Egli and her sister Jojo Frey have only been in business since June.

You turn the crank yourself and in eight to ten minutes, you have fresh butter.

“It was my parent’s concept. My mom made butter as a kid. She grew up on a farm in upstate New York and had a cow that she milked in the morning and night and she had so much cream, so she made butter with it,” said Jojo.

The butter churn is assembled in South Norwalk, so they’re bringing back light manufacturing to that area.

“The hand crank butter churn, these things have been around for a long time and they were super popular and they were a fixture in the American household and we kept that traditional style and really updated it for the modern kitchen,” said Kiki.

