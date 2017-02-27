Connecticut Senator to bring local hospital CEO to Trump’s address

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) announced Monday that Patrick A. Charmel, President and CEO of Griffin Hospital in Derby, will join the senator in attending President Donald J. Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday.

“Patrick [Charmel] has spent decades working to improve patient care and services for people in Connecticut,” said Murphy. “When I talk with people across our state, I can hear the fear in their voices that the insurance they depend on will be stripped away from them. That’s why I’m fighting misguided efforts to repeal the healthcare millions rely on. I’ll keep working with Connecticut leaders like Patrick to continue to advance patient care and make the practical changes we need to improve care and control costs.”

Charmel is a leader of the hospital industry’s effort to achieve health care’s goals of improving the patient experience, improving the health of populations and reducing the cost of care. He has been a strong advocate of delivering system transformation to produce higher value health care, which is a primary goal of the Affordable Care Act, abbreviated as ACA.

President Trump and Republicans in Congress are threatening to repeal the ACA, which provides health insurance coverage to millions of Americans and reduces federal health spending.

“The ACA has provided approximately 300,000 additional Connecticut residents with access to medical care and preventive services, with the state’s percentage of uninsured adults dropping from 9.4 to 6 percent, one of the lowest in the nation,” said Charmel. “To increase the positive impact of coverage expansion and to ensure that reforms implemented are sustainable, the state of Connecticut and its healthcare providers have embraced delivery system innovation and transformation with the goal of improving healthcare quality, equity and efficiency. Healthcare providers have developed new capabilities and made significant infrastructure investments and commitments to facilitate the transition to value-based care, which will help achieve the President’s stated goals of providing better coverage at a lower cost for all Americans. We hope any modifications or replacements to the ACA would continue to support our effort to ensure healthcare access and quality for all citizens.”