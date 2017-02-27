Connecticut to unveil new CTtransit buses

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is getting 130 new CTtransit buses and the first of which are going to be on display Monday February 27.

If you want to check them out head on over to the Department of Transportation Newington Headquarters. The address is 2800 Berlin Turnpike in Newington. They will be there from 11 a.m. till noon.

These new buses will feature the new CTtransit logo, as you can see in the attached photo.

They will also use clean diesel and feature 37 seats and two wheelchair locations.