Convicted felon found with drugs, gun in New Haven

By Published:
Ronnie Henderson (Photo provided by New Haven Police)
Ronnie Henderson (Photo provided by New Haven Police)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While patrolling the East Rock Park area for common illegal activity last Friday night, New Haven police officers came across a convicted felon who allegedly had crack cocaine, marijuana and a loaded handgun.

According to police, officers found 30 year-old Ronnie Henderson sitting in a parked car with a woman, already breaking the rule of parking at at a city park after sundown. Police approached the Honda Accord, which smelled like marijuana. Henderson confirmed the smell and admitted there was weed in the car. The woman claimed she hadn’t smoked any.

Police checked the car and found three containers of marijuana and an “Axe” can with crack-cocaine inside, police said. Officers also found a loaded handgun under Henderson’s seat, authorities said. Henderson is a convicted felon and can’t legally possess a firearm.

Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, weapon without a permit, weapon in a motor-vehicle, drug crimes trespassing and motor vehicle offenses.

